Israel blocks access to Ibrahimi Mosque on Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- Israel is not fully opening the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, located in the southern West Bank, to Muslim worshippers for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

“The occupation refuses to hand over the Ibrahimi Mosque, with all its halls, courtyards, and sections, for the celebration of blessed Eid al-Fitr,” Awqaf Minister Mohamed Najm said in a statement.

Najm pointed out that it marks the sixth time since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that precedes Eid al-Fitr that Israeli authorities have refused to open the entire mosque to worshippers, describing it as “a blatant and unprecedented violation of the Ibrahimi Mosque, a provocation to Muslim sentiments, and a disregard for the sanctity of religious rites.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

