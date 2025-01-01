English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israel blocks access to Ibrahimi Mosque on Eid al-Fitr

0

Shafaqna English- Israel is not fully opening the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, located in the southern West Bank, to Muslim worshippers for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

“The occupation refuses to hand over the Ibrahimi Mosque, with all its halls, courtyards, and sections, for the celebration of blessed Eid al-Fitr,” Awqaf Minister Mohamed Najm said in a statement.

Najm pointed out that it marks the sixth time since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that precedes Eid al-Fitr that Israeli authorities have refused to open the entire mosque to worshippers, describing it as “a blatant and unprecedented violation of the Ibrahimi Mosque, a provocation to Muslim sentiments, and a disregard for the sanctity of religious rites.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Kleicha fills homes with nostalgia during Eid al-Fitr

nafiseh yazdani

120,000 Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

Several Countries Declare Monday (March 31) as Eid al-Fitr

parniani

Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr with dwindling food and no end to war

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Dried fruit prices rise in Herat

leila yazdani

Saudi Arabia-Qatar-UAE announced Sunday (30 March 2025) as Eid Al-Fitr

faati

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.