Over 80,000 Muslims Gather for Eid al-Fitr Prayer at Moscow Cathedral Mosque

SHAFAQNA– Sputnik News Agency, citing the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia, reported that more than 80,000 Muslims performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer today at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque and its surrounding area.

According to Shafaqna, quoting Russia Today, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia announced: “The number of worshippers participating in the Eid al-Fitr prayer on Sunday at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, the surrounding Islamic complex, and nearby streets exceeded 80,000, while the mosque’s main hall accommodated about 10,000 worshippers.”

The administration noted that the streets, which had been closed to vehicles to allow worshippers to enter the mosque, resumed normal activity immediately after the prayer.

It added: “We thank the residents of Moscow and the guests of the capital for their cooperation, and we also appreciate the officials, police, and volunteers of the capital for their organized and efficient efforts in creating the best possible conditions for the worshippers.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

