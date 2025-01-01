English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announces Monday (31 March 2025) as Eid Al-Fitr 1446 AH

Shafaqna English- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, with the issuance of an announcement has declared Monday (31st of March, 2025) as the first day of Shawwal, 1446 AH, and Eid Al-Fitr in Iraq, the Middle East, Britain, Scandinavia, Europe and all over the world except Australia.

According to Shafaqna, the text of this announcement reads:

In the name of the Almighty

Shawwal Moon Crescent 1446 AH

Monday, March 31, 2025 AH is the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al-Fitr for the year 1446 AH in Iraq, the Middle East, Britain, Scandinavia, Europe and all over the world except Australia.

Eid prayers (men and women) will be held at exactly ten o’clock in the morning at the Al-Kafeel Diwan at the following address:
120 Alperton Lane,
Wembley HA0 1HD

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in London, UK

Source: najaf.org

www.shafaqna.com

