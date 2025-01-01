English
Saudi Arabia: More than 122 million visited Two Holy Mosques during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- A total of 122,286,712 pilgrims were received at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina during the holy month of Ramadhan, according to the CEO of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

Al-Shahrani said the number of Umrah performers reached 16,558,241, while worshippers totaled 92,132,169 at the Grand Mosque and 30,154,543 at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Al-Shahrani also expressed his gratitude to all who contributed to serving the guests of Allah, praying that their efforts be rewarded.

Source: Saudi Gazette

