Tehran: Office of the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Declared Monday (31 march 2025) as Eid Al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei announced  Monday, 31 March 2025 as the first Day of Shawwal and Eid Al-Fitr.

The statement reads as follows:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

With the hope that the prayers and worships of the dear people during the blessed Month of Ramadhan have been accepted, we inform you that based on reports from trusted and expert observation groups across the country, the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal at sunset on Sunday, 30 March 2025 (29th of Ramadhan 1446 AH) has been confirmed for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei. Therefore, Monday, 31 March 2025, will be the first of Shawwal 1446 AH and the blessed day of Eid Al-Fitr.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

