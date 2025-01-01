Office of Ayatollah Khamenei Declares Tuesday as Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA- The office of Ayatollah Khamenei has announced that Tuesday, April 1, 2025, will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr.

The statement reads as follows:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

With the hope that the prayers and worships of the dear people during the blessed month of Ramadan have been accepted, we inform you that based on reports from trusted and expert observation groups across the country, the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal at sunset on Sunday, March 30, 2025 (29th of Ramadan 1446 AH) has been confirmed for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei (may his shadow be long). Therefore, Monday, March 31, 2025, will be the first of Shawwal 1446 AH and the blessed day of Eid al-Fitr.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian