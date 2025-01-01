English
International Shia News Agency
British PM: Over 24,000 migrants in UK deported since Labour took office

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that over 24,000 individuals without the right to remain in the UK have been returned since Labour assumed office.

Speaking at the opening of the Organised Immigration Crime (OIC) summit in London, Starmer said this marked the highest return rate in eight years, which included four of the largest return flights ever.

Starmer also addressed the scrapping of the controversial Rwanda scheme, which was heavily promoted by the previous government.

He pointed out that the last government had spent £700 million on the scheme, but only four volunteers had been relocated to Rwanda.

“Even if the scheme had started working properly, only about 300 people a year would have gone to Rwanda,” he said.

Source: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com

