Iraqis celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid rain, tradition, and unity

Shafaqna English- Muslims across Iraq celebrated Eid al-Fitr with prayers, reflection, and cherished traditions, gathering in mosques and shrines despite challenges posed by rain and ongoing hardships.

From Baghdad’s historic mosques to Basra’s communal feasts, the holiday brought a sense of unity and spiritual renewal to millions.

Baghdad: Spirituality in the Rain

The rain, though affecting the usual turnout, added a solemn beauty to the gathering as worshippers expressed their joy while praying for peace and stability in Iraq. The spiritual atmosphere was captured in striking images that showcased the deep-rooted connection of Baghdadis to their religious and cultural heritage.

Babil: A Pilgrimage of Faith

In Babil, worshippers followed an annual tradition of converging. Babil witnessed a significant turnout, with believers emphasizing their commitment to religious customs passed down through generations.

Basra: A Feast of Faith and Fellowship

In Basra, Eid prayers took on a communal spirit at the Jamal al-Aqrab Mosque, where residents upheld a cherished tradition that has endured for centuries. Sheikh Abdul Halim Abdul Hafidh, a lecturer at Basra University, described the unified prayer as a “pillar of social harmony” in the region.

Following the sermon, a grand public breakfast unfolded in the streets, with more than 500 families contributing a variety of Basran delicacies. “This isn’t just about celebrating Eid—it’s about reinforcing social solidarity,” Abdul Hafidh said. “Rich and poor alike share meals, dissolving social barriers and strengthening the bonds of community.”

