English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Philippines: Thousands of Muslims gather in Manila for Eid Al-Fitr prayers

0

Shafaqna English-The Filipino Muslim community in Manila convened at one of the capital region’s largest parks on Monday for Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Muslims make up around 10 percent of the country’s population of over 120 million.

While most of them live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, Manila is also home to more than 173,000 Filipino Muslims.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last month declared April 1 a national holiday for the first of the two main holidays observed in Islam.

But like many others across the Islamic world, Filipino Muslims upheld the tradition of morning Eid prayers on Monday, with 15,000 people gathering at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Families were central to the occasion, and many took their young children along to share meals and play at the park in Metro Manila.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Karbala: Pilgrims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at holy shrines

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 120,000 Palestinians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayers

leila yazdani

Philippines eager to attract more Muslim visitors

leila yazdani

Philippines: Fire destroys hundreds of shanties in Manila’s slum area

nafiseh yazdani

Thousands displaced as Super Typhoon Man-yi hits Philippines

leila yazdani

Philippines: Historic city of Vigan being repaired to reduce impact of future disasters

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.