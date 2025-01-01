Philippines: Thousands of Muslims gather in Manila for Eid Al-Fitr prayers

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Muslims make up around 10 percent of the country’s population of over 120 million.

While most of them live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, Manila is also home to more than 173,000 Filipino Muslims.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last month declared April 1 a national holiday for the first of the two main holidays observed in Islam.

But like many others across the Islamic world, Filipino Muslims upheld the tradition of morning Eid prayers on Monday, with 15,000 people gathering at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Families were central to the occasion, and many took their young children along to share meals and play at the park in Metro Manila.

Source: Arab News