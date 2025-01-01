Canada:Muslims gather at St. John’s mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English-Muslims gather at St. John’s mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.
When the community met for morning prayers in honour of Eid al-Fitr, they gathered in a new mosque located in the former Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Torbay Road in St. John’s.
With around 6,000 in attendance for the prayer sessions, Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador President Haseen Khan says the event is a big day for his community for several reasons.
“People are very happy, people are excited, people have a sense of ownership, they have a sense of joy that now they have a place where they can all pray as one group, as one community,” said Khan.
After buying the church in December, the Association worked hard to renovate it in time to have it open for Eid, one of the holiest times in the Muslim calendar.
