English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Canada:Muslims gather at St. John’s mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

0

Shafaqna English-Muslims gather at St. John’s mosque to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.

For Muslims in Newfoundland and Labrador, Sunday represented both the end of Ramadan and a new beginning for the community.

When the community met for morning prayers in honour of Eid al-Fitr, they gathered in a new mosque located in the former Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Torbay Road in St. John’s.

With around 6,000 in attendance for the prayer sessions, Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador President Haseen Khan says the event is a big day for his community for several reasons.

“People are very happy, people are excited, people have a sense of ownership, they have a sense of joy that now they have a place where they can all pray as one group, as one community,” said Khan.

After buying the church in December, the Association worked hard to renovate it in time to have it open for Eid, one of the holiest times in the Muslim calendar.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Questions About Zakat al-Fitr for Guests / Answers by Grand Ayatollah Sistani

faati

Tehran: Office of the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Declared Monday (31 march 2025) as Eid Al-Fitr

faati

Several Countries Declared 31 March 2025 as Eid Al-Fitr

parniani

Rohingya refugees spend another Eid Al-Fitr in isolation

nasibeh yazdani

Ramadhan & Eid-ul-Fitr in Africa: Combination of religious-cultural practices

leila yazdani

London Eid Festival to take place in April

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.