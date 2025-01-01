Iraq: Basra keeps ancient culinary tradition alive with “Masmouta” fish dish in Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- Every year, as Ramadhan ends, the people of Basra revive a centuries-old tradition: preparing “Masmouta,” a historical fish dish that has been part of the region’s culinary heritage for thousands of years.

Despite the passage of time, Basrawis continue to preserve this legacy through a meticulous process that culminates in cooking and enjoying the dish on the morning of Eid al-Fitr.

Researcher and historian Sabah Al-Jazairi told Shafaq News that Masmouta is deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of Basra and southern Iraq. “Its origins trace back to ancient Mesopotamian civilization. Despite the passage of time and the succession of different cultures, the method of preparing Masmouta has remained largely unchanged,” he said.

