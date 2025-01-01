English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Eid Al-Fitr Celebation At Islamic Center

Shafaqna English- Eid al-Fitr celebation at  the Islamic Center:

Eid Al-Fitr 1446/2025 | Islamic Educational Center of Orange County

SICM Mahfil Ali | Monday 31 March 2025 – Eid al Fitr 1446

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnSbqDktheQ

[LIVE] Eve of 1st Shawwal | Khatamal Quran & Quran Khani Presentation | HIC Peterborough | 30/03/2025

Islamic Centre Of England | Performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer 2025

Hyderi Islamic Centre | Eid A’maal | 30th Shahr Ramadhan

 

