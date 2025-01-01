English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Herat’s Historic Bazaars bear scars of war and earthquakes

0

Shafaqna English- The covered bazaars of Herat’s old city have remained resilient for centuries, despite the passage of time. Cultural experts state that these markets were once among the region’s most vital trade centers.

These covered bazaars are also recognized as junctions of cultural and civilizational exchange in the region.

However, the roofs of some of these old markets have collapsed due to natural disasters and past wars.

Ali Qasemi, a shopkeeper in one of the covered bazaars in Herat’s old city, told TOLOnews: “This bazaar is extremely valuable. Tourists come here to visit. It’s a historical and scenic place, and many people—especially foreigners—come to see it.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN expresses concern over continued ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Over 4 million Afghan girls could be deprived of education by 2030 if ban continues

leila yazdani

UNICEF calls on Taliban to lift ban on girls education

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Economic challenges force Kabul’s children into labor

nafiseh yazdani

WHO: 80% of health centers in Afghanistan may close by June

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Herat’s sweet shops thrive during Ramadhan despite economic hardships

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.