Afghanistan: Herat’s Historic Bazaars bear scars of war and earthquakes

Shafaqna English- The covered bazaars of Herat’s old city have remained resilient for centuries, despite the passage of time. Cultural experts state that these markets were once among the region’s most vital trade centers.

These covered bazaars are also recognized as junctions of cultural and civilizational exchange in the region.

However, the roofs of some of these old markets have collapsed due to natural disasters and past wars.

Ali Qasemi, a shopkeeper in one of the covered bazaars in Herat’s old city, told TOLOnews: “This bazaar is extremely valuable. Tourists come here to visit. It’s a historical and scenic place, and many people—especially foreigners—come to see it.”

Source: Tolo News

