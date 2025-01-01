[Video] Seeking Mercy, Protection, and Spiritual Purification

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Seeking Mercy, Protection, and Spiritual Purification | A Powerful Ramadhan Dua“

🌙 What if these were the last moments of Ramadan you would ever experience?

What if this was your final chance to ask Allah for His mercy?

As Ramadan comes to an end, emotions settle in. Some feel achievement, others regret missed opportunities, and many wish they had done more. But this is not the time to slow down—this is the time to intensify our efforts.

✔ Have we truly sought Allah’s mercy, or did we assume there would be another chance?

✔ Have we asked Allah to protect us from sin, or are we relying on our own strength?

✔ Have we purified our hearts, or are we still carrying burdens that weigh us down? Today’s powerful supplication is a plea to Allah for:

✅ To be completely enveloped in His mercy – Because without it, we are lost.

✅ To receive divine guidance and protection from sin – So we don’t fall back into bad habits.

✅ To purify our hearts from darkness and spiritual pollution – So we remain spiritually sound.

✅ To recognize that Allah’s mercy is always near – Even when we feel unworthy.

📖 “O God! Cover me with Your mercy, grant me protection from sin, purify my heart, and never turn me away from Your guidance.”

🔹 Are we making the most of these final moments of Ramadan, or letting them slip away?

🔹 Are we carrying past mistakes, or embracing Allah’s mercy to start anew?

🔹 Are we ready to continue this journey toward Allah even after Ramadan ends?

