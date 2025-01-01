Spanish Pilgrims on Horseback Receive Warm Welcome in Konya During Hajj Journey

SHAFAQNA- Three Spanish pilgrims who set out from their country five months ago on horseback to perform Hajj were warmly welcomed by the people of Konya, Turkey, during their journey.

According to Shafaqna, citing Anadolu Agency, the three pilgrims, named Abdullah Hernández, Abdul Qadir Herqasi, and Tariq Rodríguez, began their journey to Hajj about five months ago, following the example of their Andalusian ancestors.

During their 8,000-kilometer journey, they passed through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Syria, and Jordan, with the aim of reaching Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Upon their arrival in Konya, the pilgrims visited the Mevlana Museum of Jalal ad-Din Rumi, where they were warmly greeted by locals and visitors.

Additionally, some riders joined the pilgrims, accompanying them on their tour of the city, adding a beautiful touch to their journey.

Herqasi told reporters that they had covered 4,500 kilometers so far, noting, “Turkey’s hospitality made this experience extraordinary.”

The goal of their journey is to revive the Andalusian tradition of pilgrims traveling overland to the Holy Kaaba on camels and horses.

