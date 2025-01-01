English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedOther News

Spanish Pilgrims on Horseback Receive Warm Welcome in Konya During Hajj Journey

0

SHAFAQNA- Three Spanish pilgrims who set out from their country five months ago on horseback to perform Hajj were warmly welcomed by the people of Konya, Turkey, during their journey.

According to Shafaqna, citing Anadolu Agency, the three pilgrims, named Abdullah Hernández, Abdul Qadir Herqasi, and Tariq Rodríguez, began their journey to Hajj about five months ago, following the example of their Andalusian ancestors.

During their 8,000-kilometer journey, they passed through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Syria, and Jordan, with the aim of reaching Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Upon their arrival in Konya, the pilgrims visited the Mevlana Museum of Jalal ad-Din Rumi, where they were warmly greeted by locals and visitors.

Additionally, some riders joined the pilgrims, accompanying them on their tour of the city, adding a beautiful touch to their journey.

Herqasi told reporters that they had covered 4,500 kilometers so far, noting, “Turkey’s hospitality made this experience extraordinary.”

The goal of their journey is to revive the Andalusian tradition of pilgrims traveling overland to the Holy Kaaba on camels and horses.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

More than 122 million visited two Holy Mosques during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Riyadh: Al-Rumaila Mosque Restored

nafiseh yazdani

Mecca: Over 4.1 million worshippers gathered at Grand Mosque on 29th Night of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

Millions of Iftar meals distributed at Mecca-Medina during first 3 weeks of Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Historic Al-Safa Mosque in Baha Restored

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Price increases during Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.