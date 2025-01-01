Afghanistan: Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Joy for some, struggle for others

Shafaqna English- Some residents of Kabul celebrated the second day of Eid al-Fitr by visiting parks and recreational areas, while others expressed concerns about economic difficulties.

Some residents are forced to work even during Eid to meet their families’ basic needs.

Maqbol Shah, one of the Kabul residents who is the breadwinner of his five-member family, was busy polishing shoes along the streets of Kabul.

He said economic problems have compelled him to work during Eid days.

