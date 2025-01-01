Vatican:Pope’s health condition remains stable 

Shafaqna English–Pope Francis continues to be in good spirits, and his overall condition remains stable, according to the Vatican.

The latest update on the Pope’s health, presented by the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, indicates that his blood work is normal, while a recent chest x-ray suggests an improvement in his lungs.

The Pope is continuing with the various therapies prescribed by his doctors, said Mr. Bruni. His motor skills, breathing, and the use of his voice continue to show improvement. High-flow oxygenation is used mainly at night and as necessary.

Pope Francis is continuing to work at his desk.

The Pope concelebrates Mass each morning in the chapel on the second floor of the Casa Santa Marta residence, where he continues to recover.