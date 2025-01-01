UK hosts first major international summit to tackle human smuggling

Shafaqna English- On Monday, the UK invited more than 40 countries and organizations to participate in what the government calls an “unprecedented global fight against ruthless human smuggling gangs.”

Representatives from Meta, X, and TikTok were also present to try and work out ways of tackling the promotion of smugglers’ routes on social media.

“I simply do not believe organized immigration crime can be tackled,” said Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as he opened a summit in London on Monday (March 31) aimed at coordinating efforts to fight people smuggling and irregular migration.

Over 40 countries and organizations were involved in the summit, including representatives from three of the biggest social media platforms in the world, Meta, X, and TikTok.

