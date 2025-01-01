Report: Restoring Iraq’s lost history

Shafaqna English- From the majestic ruins of Babil to the remnants of Nineveh in Iraq, this region’s history has profoundly shaped human civilization. However, this invaluable heritage faces relentless threats such as urban expansion, illegal excavations, and the devastation caused by Daesh.

Despite these challenges, local and international efforts are working to safeguard Iraq’s cultural patrimony, ensuring that future generations can appreciate its historical significance

Iraq, the cradle of ancient civilizations, holds some of the world’s most extraordinary archaeological treasures.

Since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraq has suffered relentless plundering of its historical artifacts. Looters, emboldened by weak law enforcement and a thriving black market, have stripped the country of invaluable relics.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com