Afghanistan: Rise in the number of foreign tourists visiting Ghazni

Shafaqna English- The Department of Information and Culture in Ghazni province has noted an increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting the area.

According to officials from the department, 345 foreign tourists have visited the province’s historical sites over the past year.

Mohammad Muzammil Hotak, head of the tourism division at the Department of Information and Culture in Ghazni, stated: “Last year, 350 foreign tourists came to Ghazni. The statistics indicate that many more foreign tourists will likely travel to Afghanistan, especially to Ghazni province, in the future.”

Source: Tolo News

