Thousands displaced in West Bank turn sports halls into shelters

Shafaqna English- The forced displacement in the occupied West Bank, resulting from Israel’s ongoing military operations, is the largest since 1967, causing thousands of Palestinians to seek refuge in sports halls and cultural centers.

In Tulkarm, one of the areas hardest hit by the violence, institutions like the Tulkarm Cultural Club have stepped in to offer shelter, food, medical aid, and educational support to displaced families. Sports halls that once echoed with the sound of dribbling basketballs and running athletes are now makeshift shelters, where the squeak of sneakers on the floor has been replaced by the quiet hum of cooking, schooling, and slumber.

