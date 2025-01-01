Islamic Center Of England | A Month for Practicing Piety [Video]

Shafaqna English- A Month for Practicing Piety | H.I.W Seyed Hashem Moosavi The video begins with scenes from the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Islamic Centre of England 2025, capturing the spirit of unity and devotion among worshippers. Following this, H.I.W Seyed Hashem Moosavi delivers a powerful speech on the topic “A Month for Practicing Piety”.

In this insightful lecture, he explains that Ramadan is more than just a period of fasting—it’s a month dedicated to self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and strengthening one’s faith. Through worship, contemplation, and righteous deeds, believers can elevate their souls and draw closer to Allah.

With references to the Holy Quran, Seyed Hashem Moosavi highlights how Ramadan serves as a training ground for developing piety and refining character. He emphasizes that the lessons learned during this sacred month should extend beyond Ramadan, shaping our daily lives and deepening our connection with God.

