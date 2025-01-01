The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Eid Prayer”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Eid Prayer”.

Question & Answer

Question: Can one lead Eid prayers, if they are a traveller? Answer : There is no problem in it.

Related Questions

Question 1: When is the time for Eid prayer? Answer : The time for Eid prayers is from sunrise till the time of Dhuhr prayers.

Question 2: If Eid al-Fitr coincided with the day of Friday, can we pray both Friday and Eid prayers? Answer : Yes, it is in fine,

Question 3: I joined the Eid prayers in first Rak`ah when the imam had already said 2 or 3 Takbirs. At that time I was not sure that it’s the first Rak`ah or second, so I made the Niyyah & joined the prayer. Afterwards when the prayer proceeded I came to know that I joined the prayer in the first Rak`ah but had missed around 2 takbirs (& Qunuts). Is the prayer correct or not? Answer : The prayer is in order.

Question 4: Can an Imam of prayer, lead two separate Eid prayers? Answer : He should not lead the second prayer (obligatory prayer),