The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Eid Prayer”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Eid Prayer”.

Question & Answer

Question: Can one lead Eid prayers, if they are a traveller?

Answer: There is no problem in it.
Related Questions

Question 1: When is the time for Eid prayer?

Answer: The time for Eid prayers is from sunrise till the time of Dhuhr prayers.

Question 2: If Eid al-Fitr coincided with the day of Friday, can we pray both Friday and Eid prayers?

Answer: Yes, it is in fine,

Question 3: I joined the Eid prayers in first Rak`ah when the imam had already said 2 or 3 Takbirs. At that time I was not sure that it’s the first Rak`ah or second, so I made the Niyyah & joined the prayer. Afterwards when the prayer proceeded I came to know that I joined the prayer in the first Rak`ah but had missed around 2 takbirs (& Qunuts). Is the prayer correct or not?

Answer: The prayer is in order.

Question 4: Can an Imam of prayer, lead two separate Eid prayers?

Answer: He should not lead the second prayer (obligatory prayer),

Question: Can one perform Eid prayers, (Eid al-Fitr or Eid al-Adha), at home, by myself, or must I recite these prayers in congregation at the mosque?

Answer: There is no problem in reciting the Eid prayers by yourself alone (Furada).

