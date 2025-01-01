Iraq: Baghdad’s heritage zones protected

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani initiated the establishment of a municipal center to manage and preserve Baghdad’s heritage areas during a field visit to Al-Rasheed Street.

According to a statement from his office, the visit, which coincided with Eid holiday work, focused on the third phase of the Downtown Baghdad restoration plan, covering the stretch between Al-Midan Square and Al-Rusafi Square. Al-Sudani also inspected key landmarks such as the historic Hassan Ajami Café and Hajj Zabala Juice Shop.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the initiative “goes beyond reconstruction and renovation,” calling for sustainable preservation through institutional oversight. “This historically rich artery of Baghdad represents Iraq’s modern political, cultural, and social memory,” he stated, urging a restoration effort that protects its unique character.

He also directed the establishment of a dedicated municipal center to manage the site long-term. He called for the cooperation of citizens and property owners, encouraging them to align their commercial activity with the area’s heritage identity.

