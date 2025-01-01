Afghanistan: Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project waiting for budget

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water is awaiting budget approval for the essential Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project, which will help alleviate the severe water shortage crisis in the capital once completed.

Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water, confirmed the initial phase of reviewing and planning the project is complete, and construction work will start as soon as the budget has been approved.

Abid said the project aims to help reduce water shortage issues in Kabul.

“The survey, design, and technical studies of the Panjshir water transfer project have been completed by the Ministry of Energy and Water, and the project [budget] has been sent to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate for approval,” he said.

“This project will commence once it is approved and the budget is available.”

