English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Afghanistan: Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project waiting for budget

0

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water is awaiting budget approval for the essential Panjshir to Kabul water conduit project, which will help alleviate the severe water shortage crisis in the capital once completed.

Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water, confirmed the initial phase of reviewing and planning the project is complete, and construction work will start as soon as the budget has been approved.

Abid said the project aims to help reduce water shortage issues in Kabul.

“The survey, design, and technical studies of the Panjshir water transfer project have been completed by the Ministry of Energy and Water, and the project [budget] has been sent to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate for approval,” he said.

“This project will commence once it is approved and the budget is available.”

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Bibi Mahan Bathhouse still active after 1,000 years

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Rise in number of foreign tourists visiting Ghazni

nafiseh yazdani

Kabul: Eid Al-Fitr’s Joy amid economic concerns

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Herat’s historic Bazaars bear scars of war & earthquakes

nafiseh yazdani

UN expresses concern over continued ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Over 4 million Afghan girls could be deprived of education by 2030 if ban continues

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.