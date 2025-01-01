Modi government tables bill to take waqf management from Indian Muslims

Shafaqna English- The Indian government presented a bill in parliament on Wednesday aimed at making significant changes to the long-standing Waqf Act, which regulates large areas of properties managed by Muslims in the country.

With over 200 million Indians professing Islam, Hindu-majority India has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population.

The country has one of the largest numbers of waqf assets in the world, including over 870,000 properties spanning more than 900,000 hectares, with an estimated value of about $14.2 billion. Domestically, only the military and railways control more land.

In Islamic tradition, a waqf is a charitable or religious donation made by Muslims for the benefit of the community. Properties categorized as waqf, which typically involve mosques, schools, orphanages or hospitals, cannot be sold or used for other purposes.

