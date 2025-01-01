EU’s plan to deport more rejected asylum seekers under scrutiny

Shafaqna English- A recent EU proposal to send certain failed asylum seekers to return hubs in third countries, such as Uganda, has sparked backlash due to increasing concerns about the rule of law and human rights conditions in these destinations.

With a similar plan by the UK government having failed in Rwanda last year, there are mounting questions over the legal implementation of such offshoring schemes.

The European Union is exploring ideas to establish hubs to process failed asylum seekers outside the bloc, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently backing plans to overhaul the EU’s overall approach to migration to this end.

Last month, the EU announced that only about one in five failed asylum seekers in the 27-country bloc could be successfully deported, oftentimes due to the lack of feasibility of their return to their home countries.

