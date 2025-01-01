English
Afghanistan: Bibi Mahan Bathhouse still active after 1,000 years

Shafaqna English- A historic bathhouse and underground water canal (qanat) in Ghazni province, known as Bibi Mahan after the wife of Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni, remains active over a thousand years after its construction.

Generations of Ghazni residents have continued to use it to this day.

According to residents, the qanat and bathhouse were built during the reign of Sultan Mahmud of Ghaznavi and were considered among the most advanced water supply systems of the city at that time.

“The wife of Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni had one person who knew about water. She took him to the Telkhakdar Plain and asked him to gather water from 70 springs into this qanat,” said Nazir Rahman, a resident of Ghazni city.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

