Britain imposes online entry permit for European visitors

Shafaqna English- European visitors to the UK will now require an online entry permit due to new travel regulations implemented by the British government.

The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, which took effect on Wednesday, is aimed at enhancing border security and streamlining entry processes.

The UK Border Force chief, Phil Douglas, described the scheme as a “border security measure” and that no major disruption is expected following its launch.

The ETA applies to nationals from around 30 European countries, including all EU member states except Ireland.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

