UK announces new fund to tackle anti-Muslim hate

Shafaqna English-The UK government on Wednesday announced £1 million in annual funding to tackle anti-Muslim hate.

The announcement comes as Muslims in Britain face a record number of Islamophobic incidents this year, according to police figures.

Last month it emerged that the UK was withdrawing funding for the Islamophobia reporting service Tell Mama. A report in the Byline Times last year said the organization had heavily underreported anti-Muslim hate crimes.

The new fund will be open from next week to applications from a single organization or a group of organizations working together to deliver an accurate record of hate incidents across England.

Religious hate crimes have risen sharply in the UK since the Gaza war started in October 2023.

Last year, almost two in five of all religious hate crimes in England and Wales targeted Muslims, police figures showed, a 13 percent increase on the previous year.

The recipient of the grant will monitor and report Islamophobic incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, encourage victims to report incidents, and facilitate support for victims.

