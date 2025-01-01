The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Monthly Period”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about “Haydh – Menstruation / Monthly Period”.
Should the duration of being Tahir be less than ten days, and the total of the two bloods and the intervening Tahir duration are more than ten days, the blood that coincides with the days of the period, not the other one, is considered Haydh, the other Istihadha (undue menses), as a matter of course, except when that which is in the period is ahead, and the second blood bears the characteristics of Haydh. In this case the part which is not exceeding ten days is allotted to the first haydh, even if it does not coincide with the days of period and the woman not being of an irregular period. If any one of them fulfils the conditions of period, she must consider the one that does as Haydh and the other, that does not, Istihadha. If both are equal, the inclination is to make the first Haydh, irrespective whether or not the two demonstrate the signs of Haydh.
Question 1: Some women take certain medication to delay their monthly period, especially during Ramadhan and Hajj. However, in some cases intermittent (irregular) blood appears during their period time. This blood does not have the same characteristics of Haydh. What is the ruling in this case?
Question 2: A woman has regular monthly period and the menstrual discharge had ended and she became tahir in the seventh day. Her husband went to bed with her. Afterwards discharge reappeared and continued until the tenth day. Is she sinful? If so, is Kaffarah due?
Question 3: What is your ruling on pills that women take in order to delay the onset of their monthly menstrual cycle, so one can perform the rituals of Hajj, or enter the shrine of the Imam’s (as), for example?
Question 4: Is it necessary for a woman to compensate the prayers and fasts which she missed during menses?
Question 5: Is it permissible for the husband to go to bed with his wife after the expiration of her nifas (bleeding that occurs after childbirth, miscarriage, or abortion), which is ten days, and the continuation of discharge of an istihadha type, noting that bleeding continued for some eighteen days?
Question 6: Some women take certain medication to delay their monthly period, especially during Ramadhan and hajj. However, in some cases intermittent blood appears during their period time. This blood does not have the same characteristics of haydh. It is noteworthy that if they abandon taking such medication, Haydh will ensure some three days after its usual time; what is the ruling in this case?
Question 7: Some women use certain pills to delay the onset of their monthly period so that they be able to perform their religious obligations, such as fasting and hajj rituals. These pills upset the equilibrium of hormones in the body, which in turn affect the period, rendering it irregular, so much so that the duration, when the woman is tahir, is some ten days or more or slightly less. It is worth noting that the type of blood, of menstruation during this time, is identical to that which the woman witnesses during her regular period. What is the ruling on this matter?
Question 8: If in the first and last days of Haydh, a brown pink outcoming is observed (for one or 2 days) and this is regular in all Haiz times, should this outcoming be considered Haiz or it is Estehaza?
Question 9: When discussing the rulings of Haydh or Istihadha, how many hours are meant by three days or ten days?
However, if for instance, bleeding commenced at 10:00 pm on Saturday (bleeding starts at night not at day), then one is not required to wait till 10:00 pm on Tuesday, rather on sunset of Tuesday will be the completion of three days, and also the sunset of the following Tuesday will be the completion of 10 days.
Question 10: What is the ruling of women over the age of sixty who see blood, is it considered as Haydh or Istihadha?
*Sixty lunar years is equivalent to approximately fifty eight solar years and eighty days.
*A Sayyidah is a female descendant of Hashim, the great grandfather of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him).
Question 11: Up to what age does the ruling of Haydh apply for women?
*Sixty lunar years is equivalent to approximately fifty eight solar years and eighty days.
Question 12: When a woman is in in her menstruation (Haydh – monthly period) can she recite more than seven verses from the holy Quran?
Question 13: What is the ruling of sexual intercourse with ones wife during her menstrual period?
Question 14: Is it problematic for women in menstruation to listen to the live recitation of the verses of obligatory prostration (Sajdah)?
Question 15: For the female lady who is on her monthly period – Haydh (or similar situation), to what extent can they get close to the shrine of the Imams (peace be upon them)?
Question 16: For the female lady who is on her monthly period (Haydh) can she partake in a marriage contract (Aqid Nikah)?
Question 17: What is the ruling of recitation or memorisation of the holy Quran during the days where a lady is in the state of her monthly period (Haydh), or Janabah , or Nifas?
These verses are found in four chapters of the Quran:
Surat al-Sajdah (Chapter 32) Verse 15
Surah Fussilat (Chapter 41) Verse 37
Surah al-Najm (Chapter 53) Verse 62
Surah al-Alaq (Chapter 96) Verse 19
Question 18: A lady who is 54 years old and non-Sayyid gets a month cycle like normal Hayd. Can she follow the rules of haydh or Istihadha?
