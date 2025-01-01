The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Monthly Period”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about “Haydh – Menstruation / Monthly Period”.

Question & Answer

Question : Some women use certain pills to delay the onset of their monthly period so as to be able to perform their religious obligations, such as fasting and hajj rituals. These pills upset the equilibrium of hormones in the body, which in turn affect the period, rendering it irregular, so much so that the duration, when the woman is tahir, is some ten days or more or slightly less. It is worth noting that the type of blood, of menstruation during this time, is identical to that which the woman witnesses during her regular period.

What is the ruling on this matter?

Answer : If the number of days of her being Tahir is ten days or more, the blood that appears before this duration and that which follows it should be treated as two separate Haydh (menstruation).

Should the duration of being Tahir be less than ten days, and the total of the two bloods and the intervening Tahir duration are more than ten days, the blood that coincides with the days of the period, not the other one, is considered Haydh, the other Istihadha (undue menses), as a matter of course, except when that which is in the period is ahead, and the second blood bears the characteristics of Haydh. In this case the part which is not exceeding ten days is allotted to the first haydh, even if it does not coincide with the days of period and the woman not being of an irregular period. If any one of them fulfils the conditions of period, she must consider the one that does as Haydh and the other, that does not, Istihadha. If both are equal, the inclination is to make the first Haydh, irrespective whether or not the two demonstrate the signs of Haydh.

Related Questions

Question 1: Some women take certain medication to delay their monthly period, especially during Ramadhan and Hajj. However, in some cases intermittent (irregular) blood appears during their period time. This blood does not have the same characteristics of Haydh. What is the ruling in this case? Answer : Based on this question, the ruling of Haydh is not applicable to the intermittent blood, as it does not have the characteristics and duration (3 days) of Haydh, so their fast of the month of Ramadhan and Hajj is valid.

Question 2: A woman has regular monthly period and the menstrual discharge had ended and she became tahir in the seventh day. Her husband went to bed with her. Afterwards discharge reappeared and continued until the tenth day. Is she sinful? If so, is Kaffarah due? Answer : No sin shall be upon her and no kaffarah is required .

Question 3: What is your ruling on pills that women take in order to delay the onset of their monthly menstrual cycle, so one can perform the rituals of Hajj, or enter the shrine of the Imam’s (as), for example? Answer : They are permitted to use them.

Question 4: Is it necessary for a woman to compensate the prayers and fasts which she missed during menses? Answer : A woman must perform the Qadha of the fasts which she has missed during her menstrual period. However, Qadha of prayers is not obligatory on her .

Question 5: Is it permissible for the husband to go to bed with his wife after the expiration of her nifas (bleeding that occurs after childbirth, miscarriage, or abortion), which is ten days, and the continuation of discharge of an istihadha type, noting that bleeding continued for some eighteen days? Answer : It is permissible.

Question 6: Some women take certain medication to delay their monthly period, especially during Ramadhan and hajj. However, in some cases intermittent blood appears during their period time. This blood does not have the same characteristics of haydh. It is noteworthy that if they abandon taking such medication, Haydh will ensure some three days after its usual time; what is the ruling in this case? Answer : As the question goes, Haydh rules do not cover such intermittent blood.

Question 7: Some women use certain pills to delay the onset of their monthly period so that they be able to perform their religious obligations, such as fasting and hajj rituals. These pills upset the equilibrium of hormones in the body, which in turn affect the period, rendering it irregular, so much so that the duration, when the woman is tahir, is some ten days or more or slightly less. It is worth noting that the type of blood, of menstruation during this time, is identical to that which the woman witnesses during her regular period. What is the ruling on this matter? Answer : If the number of days of her being tahir is ten days or more, the blood that appears before this duration and that which follows it should be treated as two separate haydh (menstruation). Should the duration of being tahir be less than ten days, and the total of the two bloods and the intervening tahir duration are more than ten days, the blood that coincides with the days of the period, not the other one, is considered haydh, the other istihadha (undue menses), as a matter of course, except when that which is in the period is ahead, and the second blood bears the characteristics of haydh. In this case the part which is not exceeding ten days is allotted to the first haydh, even if it does not coincide with the days of period and the woman not being of an irregular period. If any one of them fulfills the conditions of period, she must consider the one that does as haydh and the other, that does not, istihadha. If both are equal, the inclination is to make the first haydh, irrespective whether or not the two demonstrate the signs of haydh.

Question 8: If in the first and last days of Haydh, a brown pink outcoming is observed (for one or 2 days) and this is regular in all Haiz times, should this outcoming be considered Haiz or it is Estehaza? Answer : If you observe blood for the first three consecutive days and there is no stop in the middle, all what you have observed is treated as Haydh. Whatever blood you observe until ten days comes into the category of Haydh and is treated as Haydh. After ten days, the blood seen is considered as Istihadha.

Question 9: When discussing the rulings of Haydh or Istihadha, how many hours are meant by three days or ten days? Answer : Three days is considered as 72 hours from the commencement of bleeding, and ten days as 240 hours.

However, if for instance, bleeding commenced at 10:00 pm on Saturday (bleeding starts at night not at day), then one is not required to wait till 10:00 pm on Tuesday, rather on sunset of Tuesday will be the completion of three days, and also the sunset of the following Tuesday will be the completion of 10 days.

Question 10: What is the ruling of women over the age of sixty who see blood, is it considered as Haydh or Istihadha? Answer : The bleeding that women above the age of sixty (lunar years) experience is not ruled as Haydh, and as obligatory precaution it is considered as Istihadha, and there is no difference in ruling if she was a Sayyidah or not. As for the bleeding between the age of fifty and sixty years (lunar) years it is considered Haydh, if it has the attributes of her menstruation (monthly period), whether she was a Sayyidah or not.

*Sixty lunar years is equivalent to approximately fifty eight solar years and eighty days.

*A Sayyidah is a female descendant of Hashim, the great grandfather of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him).

Question 11: Up to what age does the ruling of Haydh apply for women? Answer : The bleeding that women above the age of sixty lunar years’ experience is not ruled as Haydh (menstruation).

*Sixty lunar years is equivalent to approximately fifty eight solar years and eighty days.

Question 12: When a woman is in in her menstruation (Haydh – monthly period) can she recite more than seven verses from the holy Quran? Answer : Except for the four verses of obligatory prostration – Sajdah – which are not permitted to recite during the state of menstruation – Haydh, reciting more than seven verses of the holy Quran is permitted, and according to some jurists it is disapproved – Makrooh – hereby meaning that the reward of its recitation is less.

Question 13: What is the ruling of sexual intercourse with ones wife during her menstrual period? Answer : Vaginal sexual intercourse is unlawful for the man and the woman during her state of Haydh (menstruation), and anal sexual intercourse based on obligatory precaution with a woman without her consent is not permitted.

Question 14: Is it problematic for women in menstruation to listen to the live recitation of the verses of obligatory prostration (Sajdah)? Answer : Listening is not Haram (not prohibited); however, if they listen to the recitation of the verses of obligatory prostration (Sajdah) they must perform prostration (Sajdah) instantly.

Question 15: For the female lady who is on her monthly period – Haydh (or similar situation), to what extent can they get close to the shrine of the Imams (peace be upon them)? Answer : Sitting in the courtyards and outer parts of the building of the shrine of the infallible Imams which are not designated as a mosque (Masjid) is permissible. However in the building in which the shrine of the infallible Imam (as) is located, based on obligatory precaution, she is not allowed to sit there but she is allowed to enter from a door and exit from another.

Question 16: For the female lady who is on her monthly period (Haydh) can she partake in a marriage contract (Aqid Nikah)? Answer : There is no problem in it.

Question 17: What is the ruling of recitation or memorisation of the holy Quran during the days where a lady is in the state of her monthly period (Haydh), or Janabah , or Nifas? Answer : There is no problem in the recitation or memorisation of the holy Quran in such situations, except for the verses for which prostration (Sajdah) is obligatory.

These verses are found in four chapters of the Quran:

Surat al-Sajdah (Chapter 32) Verse 15

Surah Fussilat (Chapter 41) Verse 37

Surah al-Najm (Chapter 53) Verse 62

Surah al-Alaq (Chapter 96) Verse 19

Question 18: A lady who is 54 years old and non-Sayyid gets a month cycle like normal Hayd. Can she follow the rules of haydh or Istihadha? Answer : It is Haydh (menstruation).