CNN: Researchers Achieve First Food Fermentation on ISS

Shafaqna English- In a groundbreaking experiment, scientists have successfully fermented miso paste aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the first deliberate food fermentation conducted in space, as CNN reported.

This achievement opens new possibilities for enhancing the diets of astronauts on extended missions and provides insights into the effects of microgravity on microbial processes.

Miso, a traditional Japanese condiment made from fermented soybeans, salt, and the fungus “Aspergillus oryzae”, is renowned for its rich umami flavor.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com

