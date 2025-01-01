The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIIPA) awarded its scientific medal to Iranian scientists

Advertorial Reportage- The World Intellectual Property Organization is a scientific organization in various countries, currently with 50 member countries. The organization works to promote inventions, innovations, and intellectual property rights worldwide. One of its main goals is to enhance collaboration between associations, inventors, and academic and scientific centers of different countries in the field of intellectual property rights. Every year, the organization presents its awards to outstanding inventors.

A team of three Iranian scientists has earned the highest medal from WIPO. These researchers are official members of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands, and they received this prestigious global medal for their international collaborative projects. Many scientific centers have invited these Iranian scientists to give lectures on their projects in Iran, and they have awarded them their most prestigious medal.

Dr. Bahram Hassani, the manager and supervisor of the mission team, who is the head of the Food Science Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, along with his colleagues Dr. Shahin Ghavanji, the Chairman of the Asia Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, and Ms. Dayana Hassani, Senior Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, are three Iranian scientists who received the highest medal from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIIPA) for their discoveries. They were awarded for extracting a substance from the barberry plant to enhance the immune system and a new formulation from the pomegranate flower.

The WIIPA medal is the highest award given for a series of inventions, discoveries, and global innovative projects, awarded to the most deserving and distinguished inventors. It is important to note that these scientists are members of the executive board of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and have published numerous papers in reputable ISI journals. Dr. Bahram Hassani holds a Ph.D. in Food Technology. This young Iranian scientist is the head of the Food Industry Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS). He holds several patents and has published numerous specialized works and articles in top global journals with the highest impact factors. He has been a speaker at many international conferences. He is the head of the group and a faculty member at the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands. Some of his honors include being recognized as the top entrepreneur in the country for several consecutive years in the field of new technologies, an outstanding international researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS), a selected manager by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a member of the Intercontinental Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, a member of the research teams in Europe and the United States, an exemplary exporter of the country, and a selected figure at the National Festival of Managers and Producers of the House of Industry and Mine of Iran. He has also been named the national manager and the top young entrepreneur at the National Festival of Young Iranians. For many years, he has been a member of the Board of Representatives at the Iran Chamber of Commerce and is currently conducting research with many international scientific centers. Dr. Bahram Hassani has conducted extensive research in the field of nanobiotechnology to enhance global food health and protect basic resources and biological ecosystems.

Mr. Shahin Gavanji is another member of this three-person research team, and among the honors of this young Iranian scientist are his membership in the executive board of the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands and his role as the Chairman of the Asia Council at this academy. He has international collaborations with leading universities and scientific centers around the world.

Gavanji has received various awards at both national and international levels from countries such as the Germany, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, and more. Notable honors include the IWIS Global Award, the Global Innovation Award, first place in inventions among all university students in Iran, first place in technical and engineering fields in Iran, and the title of top inventor at Islamic Azad University of Iran. He was also selected as the top young inventor of the year in Iran. Due to his scientific and research projects, Ghavanchi was named the top young scientist and technologist of Iran by the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology.

The youngest member of this research team is Dayana Hassani , a Senior Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands. She has published numerous articles in top-tier ISI journals with the highest impact factor globally. This young Iranian scientist, who has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure focused on comprehensive study and research, and building deep connections with prominent national professors and other international scientific centers, is now recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization. Among the distinctive qualities of this brilliant young phenomenon of our country is her continuous, active, and intelligent pursuit of discovering, interpreting, and revisiting certain phenomena, events, and behaviors, aiming to find scientific and technological solutions. We wish her continued success and the pride of our beloved Iran.

This three-person team will be attending the International Science and Technology Symposium in Canada to present and discuss their results, examine molecular mechanisms, and share their experiences with other scientists from around the world.