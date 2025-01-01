Iraq: Initial plan for massive Al-Ward green near Baghdad city revealed

Shafaqna English- The initial master plan for Al-Ward City, envisioned as one of the largest new green cities in the world, has been officially unveiled.

The massive project is planned for the Nahrawan area, 25 km south-east of central Baghdad.

Covering an area of 61 million square meters, Al-Ward City represents an investment exceeding $15 billion. It is designed to include 120,000 horizontal housing units, ranging in size from 185 to potentially 700 square meters, ultimately accommodating over 700,000 residents upon completion.

The city’s design incorporates extensive amenities to provide a high quality of life. Key features include numerous schools and kindergartens, commercial centers, a dedicated sports city, and a vast central park covering 5 million square meters.

Connectivity is a core part of the plan. A new road network will link Al-Ward City directly to the capital and integrate with Baghdad’s planned 4th Ring Road, facilitating movement to and from the new development.

