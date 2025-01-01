English
Poll: 58% of Americans think Trump’s tariffs to harm national economy

Shafaqna English- A recent survey indicates that 58% of Americans believe Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policy will negatively impact the nation’s economy.

The survey, done by Marquette Law School, assessed the impact on the public of Trump’s decisions during his second term, which began on Jan. 20, followed by a whirlwind of sweeping and sometimes radical decisions.

According to the results, 58% of Americans believe the tariffs announced by Trump will harm the economy, while 28% think they will be beneficial.

A clear majority, 58%, also said they think his policies will drive up inflation.

A total of 43% of Americans hold a negative opinion of Trump, while 64% believe that the closure of institutions is beyond the president’s authority, following a series of moves by Trump and his aides and Cabinet to close the Education Department and USAID, among others.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

