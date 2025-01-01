English
New Zealand: Human Rights Commissioner apologizes over Islamophobic remarks

Shafaqna English- New Zealand’s human rights chief, Stephen Rainbow, has apologized for his Islamophobic remarks.

Stephen Rainbow has issued a public apology following strong criticism from Jewish and Muslim groups over his remarks.

Rainbow said in a statement that New Zealand has no place for Islamophobia and that he apologized to the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ).

His comments indicating that Muslims are the greatest threat to the Jewish community on the island instead of the white supremacists drew criticism from the representative of Alternative Jewish Voices- Philippa Yasbek and Dayenu: Jews Against Occupation- two anti-Zionist Jewish organizations, along with FIANZ, according to New Zealand Radio.

In an email to FIANZ, Yasbek cited Rainbow’s remarks and expressed anger, saying: “How does one complain about a racist Human Rights Commissioner?”

FIANZ expressed disappointment in a statement after Yasbek’s email, criticizing Rainbow for making “racist and Islamophobic statements in his official capacity as the head of the Human Rights Commission.”

