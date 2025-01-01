India: Parliament’s lower house passes controversial Muslim endowments bill

Shafaqna English- India’s lower house of parliament has approved a controversial bill proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government to amend laws regarding Muslim endowments valued at over $14 billion.

The waqf bill would add non-Muslims to boards that manage the endowments and give the government a more significant role in validating their land holdings. Waqf refers to personal property – movable or immovable – that is permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argues the proposed changes to a 1995 waqf law will help fight corruption and mismanagement while promoting diversity.

But Muslims fear the move could leave waqf properties – historic mosques, shops, shrines, graveyards, and thousands of acres of land – more vulnerable to confiscations, disputes, and demolitions.

Source: Aljazeera

