Afghanistan: Charamgari Alley is a market with 700-year history 

Shafaqna English- Charamgari Alley is a market with a history spanning over 700 years in Charikar city, the capital of Parwan province. It still retains its traditional form.

Residents say that although many local products and handicrafts are still made and sold in the market, it no longer has the same vibrancy it once did.

For centuries, professions such as carpentry, agricultural tool-making, knife-smithing, and bird trading have been active in this market.

Mohammad Mirza, one of the shopkeepers, said: “We’ve been running our business in this market for about fifteen years.”

Many elderly residents, most of them from the old part of Charikar, still visit this historic market and share memories of the past.

Source: Tolo News

