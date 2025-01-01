Young Genius Iranian Scientist Wins the Most Prestigious Global Award at Archimedes in Russia

Advertorial Reportage- Dayana Hassani has won the highest medal at the “Archimedes” Global Inventions and Discoveries Competition in Russia, and for the first time in the history of this competition, the Grand Prix Global Award was granted to this young genius. This Iranian talent, invited officially by international organizations, presented her projects during this competition. She is a member of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and presented her joint international projects in this competition, winning two gold medals and the Grand Prix Global Award for her research projects.

After winning the gold medals and the Grand Prix award, Russia’s National University invited this scientist to give a lecture on her projects, and awarded her with their most prestigious medal. Additionally, she received a special award in Science and Technology and a diploma from the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.

In this competition, professors and prominent scientific organizations from around the world evaluate discoveries and inventions. The “Archimedes” Global Inventions and Discoveries Competition is the oldest and most prestigious global competition, held annually by the International Federation of Inventors Associations (IFIA) with the support of the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Federal Service for Intellectual Property of Russia (ROSPATENT), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the European Patent Office (EPO), and other reputable global organizations and universities in Moscow, Russia.

The Grand Prix Global Award is the highest award given for a collection of inventions, discoveries, and innovative global projects presented at the competition, awarded to the most deserving and outstanding inventors. It is worth mentioning that this young scientist is a member of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and has published numerous articles in prestigious ISI journals. She is a senior researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands and has articles published in top-tier ISI journals with the highest impact factors worldwide.

This young Iranian scientist, who has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure based on comprehensive study and research, and fostering deep connections with universities, prominent national professors, and international scientific institutions, now stands at the top of the podium in the Archimedes International Inventions Competition in Russia, in the fields of medicine and food industries. Diana Hasani won the gold medal in this competition after competing against other top inventors from around the world, from 75 leading countries.

Among the outstanding characteristics of this young genius is her continuous, active, and intelligent drive to discover, interpret, and revisit various phenomena, events, and behaviors, leading to scientific and technological solutions. We wish her continued success and the pride of Iran.

In this scientific competition, more than 1,100 teams of inventors and scientists from universities and research institutions in over 75 countries, including the United States, Canada, Russia, Croatia, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Philippines, Ireland, Kuwait, the Czech Republic, Bahrain, Egypt, France, Iceland, South Korea, China, Iran, Sweden, and more, participated. Due to the uniqueness of this young scientist’s projects, she received several additional awards after winning two global gold medals and the prestigious Grand Prix award.