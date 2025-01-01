Iranian Scientist Shines at Archimedes Competition in Russia

Advertorial Reportage- Dr. Bahram Hassani has won the highest medal at the “Archimedes” Global Inventions and Discoveries Competition in Russia, and for the first time in the history of this competition, the prestigious Grand Prix Global Award was granted to this young scientist. This Iranian genius, officially invited by international organizations, presented his projects at this competition. As a member of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands, he presented his international joint projects and won two global gold medals as well as the Grand Prix Global Award for his research.

After winning the gold medals and the Grand Prix award, Russia’s National University invited Dr. Hasani to give a lecture on his projects, awarding him their most prestigious medal. Additionally, he received a special award in Science and Technology and a diploma from the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.

In this competition, professors and leading scientific organizations from around the world assess and evaluate discoveries and inventions. The “Archimedes” Global Inventions and Discoveries Competition is the oldest and most prestigious global competition, held annually by the International Federation of Inventors Associations (IFIA) with the support of the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Federal Service for Intellectual Property of Russia (ROSPATENT), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the European Patent Office (EPO), and other reputable global organizations and universities from around the world in Moscow, Russia.

The Grand Prix Global Award is the highest award given for a collection of inventions, discoveries, and innovative global projects presented at the competition, awarded to the most deserving and outstanding inventors. It is important to note that Dr. Bahram Hassani is a member of the Board of Directors of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and has published numerous articles in reputable ISI journals.

Dr. Bahram Hassani, the head of the food sciences department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, is one of the Iranian scientists participating in this global competition. He discovered a substance extracted from the barberry plant to strengthen the immune system and developed a new formulation from the pomegranate flower. He participated in the Archimedes 2025 International Inventions Competition and won the prestigious “Gold Archimedes” award.

Dr. Hassani holds a PhD in food technology and is a senior researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS). He has several patents and has authored specialized papers and articles in top international journals with the highest impact factor. He has been a speaker at many international conferences. He is also a faculty member and department head at the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands. Among his achievements are titles such as “Top Entrepreneur in the Field of Modern Technologies,” “Best International Researcher at WAMS,” “Selected Manager by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO),” and “Member of the Intercontinental Council at WAMS.” He is also a member of the research teams in Europe and the United States, a national sample exporter, and a recipient of the National Festival of Managers and Manufacturers of Iran Award. He has been a long-time member of the Iran Chamber of Commerce and is currently conducting research with many international scientific centers. Dr. Bahram Hassani has conducted extensive research in nanobiotechnology to improve food health for people worldwide and protect biological resources.

This young Iranian scientist, who has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure based on comprehensive study and research, and establishing deep connections with universities, prominent national professors, and other international scientific institutions, now stands at the top of the podium at the Archimedes International Inventions Competition in Russia in the fields of medicine and food industries. Diana Hasani won the highest honor among all the teams from 75 leading countries and earned the gold medal in this competition, competing with other top inventors worldwide.

Among the notable traits of this young genius is her continuous, active, and intelligent pursuit of discovering, interpreting, and revisiting various phenomena, events, and behaviors, ultimately leading to scientific and technological solutions. We wish her continued success and the pride of our beloved Iran.

In this scientific competition, many teams of inventors and scientists from universities and research institutions from over 75 countries, including the United States, Canada, Russia, Croatia, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Philippines, Ireland, Kuwait, the Czech Republic, Bahrain, Egypt, France, Iceland, South Korea, China, Iran, Sweden, and others, participated. Due to the uniqueness of this young scientist’s projects, after winning two global gold medals and the prestigious Grand Prix award, she received several other awards.