Iraq: Dust storm hospitalizes 119 people in Kirkuk

Shafaqna English- A severe dust storm in Kirkuk late Wednesday night sent 119 people to hospitals with respiratory distress, local health officials said.

Arjan Mohammed Rashid, Director General of Kirkuk’s Health Department, told Shafaq News that medical facilities had implemented an emergency plan to handle incoming cases, ensuring that hospitals and emergency centers were fully prepared to treat those affected by the storm.

“The hospitals took all necessary measures to deal with respiratory distress cases resulting from the dust storm, in line with our pre-established emergency plan,” Rashid said. “We are committed to providing seamless healthcare services to all citizens.”

Emergency wards across the province admitted a total of 119 patients suffering from breathing difficulties, with Daquq General Hospital receiving 60 cases, Kirkuk Teaching Hospital 36 cases, and Azadi Teaching Hospital 23 cases, according to Rashid.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com