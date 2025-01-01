The brilliance of Iranian scientists in earning a medal from the Inventors’ Association of Serbia

Advertorial Reportage- The Inventors’ and Elites Association of Serbia is one of the most prestigious scientific organizations in Europe and the world. Its headquarters is located in Belgrade, and every year, it awards scientific prizes to outstanding scientists and inventors at the international level.

A team of three Iranian scientists has earned the highest medal from the Inventors’ and Elites Association of Serbia. These researchers are official members of the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands and were awarded this global distinction for their international collaborative projects. Many scientific centers have invited these Iranian scientists to give lectures about their projects in Iran, and they have presented their most prestigious medals to these researchers.

Dr. Bahram Hassani , the director and head of the delegation and the head of the Food Science Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, along with his colleagues, Dr. Shahin Gavanji, the President of the Asian Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, and Ms. Dayana Hassani , a Senior Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, are the three Iranian scientists who earned the highest medal from the Inventors’ and Elites Association of Serbia for their discovery of a substance extracted from the barberry plant to boost the immune system and a new formulation from the pomegranate flower.

The medal from the Inventors’ and Elites Association of Serbia is the highest award given for a collection of inventions, discoveries, and innovative global projects to the most deserving and outstanding inventors. It is worth mentioning that these scientists are members of the executive board of the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands and have published numerous articles in prestigious ISI journals. Dr. Bahram Hassani holds a PhD in Food Science and Technology. This young Iranian scholar is the head of the Food Science Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS). He has several patents, as well as specialized publications and numerous articles in top international journals with high impact factors. He has also been a speaker at many international conferences. He is the head of the group and a faculty member at the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands. Some of his honors include being named the top entrepreneur in the field of new technologies in the country, top international researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS), manager selected by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), member of the Intercontinental Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, member of the European and American research teams, a sample exporter of the country, selected in the National Festival of Managers and Producers of the Iran Industry and Mining House, National Manager of the Year, and being named the best young entrepreneur in the National Iranian Youth Festival. He has been a long-time member of the representatives’ board and president of the Agriculture, Water, and Processing Industries Commission of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce. Currently, he is engaged in research and collaboration with many international scientific centers. Dr. Bahram Hassani has conducted extensive research in the field of nanobiotechnology to enhance the food security and health of people around the world and to protect basic resources and biological foundations.

The youngest member of this research team, Dayana Hassani , is a senior researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands. She has numerous articles published in top-tier ISI journals with the highest impact factors globally.

This young Iranian scientist, who has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure rooted in comprehensive study and research, as well as maintaining deep connections with universities, distinguished national professors, and international scientific centers, has recently been selected by the Inventors and Elites Association of Serbia. One of Dayana Hassani’s standout qualities is her constant, active, and intelligent pursuit of discovering, interpreting, and revisiting various phenomena, events, and behaviors, while seeking scientific and technological solutions. We wish her continued success and pride for our beloved Iran.