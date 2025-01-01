Iranian scientists have won the highest award from the China Association of Elites and Inventors

Advertorial Reportage- The China Invention Association was established in 1985 through a joint initiative by 135 people, including leaders from the Party and State, academics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and social activists in Beijing, and was approved by the central government. Leaders of China, members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and prominent inventors participated in this joint initiative. The association was founded to promote the development of scientific and technological activities globally.

A team of three Iranian scientists has earned the highest award from the China Association of Elites and Inventors. These researchers are official members of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and received this prestigious global award for their international collaborative projects. Many scientific centers have invited these Iranian scientists to lecture on their projects in Iran, and they have awarded them their most prestigious medal.

Dr. Bahram Hassani, the manager and supervisor of this research team and the head of the Food Science Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, along with his colleagues Dr. Shahin Gavanji, the Chairman of the Asia Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, and Ms. Dayana Hassani , Senior Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, are the three Iranian scientists who received the highest award from the China Association of Elites and Inventors for their discovery of a substance extracted from the barberry plant to enhance the immune system and a new formulation from the pomegranate flower.

he China Association of Elites and Inventors Medal is the highest award given for a collection of inventions, discoveries, and innovative global projects to the most deserving and distinguished inventors. It is worth mentioning that these scientists are members of the executive board of the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and have published numerous articles in prestigious ISI journals. Dr. Bahram Hassani holds a Ph.D. in Food Technology. This young Iranian scientist is the head of the Food Industry Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS). He holds several patents and has written specialized works and published numerous articles in top global journals with the highest impact factors. He has also been a speaker at many international conferences. Dr. Hassani is the group leader and a faculty member at the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands. Among his honors are being named the top entrepreneur in the country in the field of new technologies, the outstanding international researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS), a selected manager by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a member of the Intercontinental Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, a member of research teams in Europe and the United States, an exemplary exporter of the country, a selected figure at the National Festival of Managers and Producers of the House of Industry and Mine of Iran, a national exemplary manager, and the title of top young entrepreneur at the National Festival of Young Iranians. He has been a member of the Board of Representatives of the Iran Chamber of Commerce for many years and is currently conducting research with many international scientific centers. Dr. Bahram Hassani has conducted extensive research in the field of nanobiotechnology aimed at improving the food health of people worldwide and protecting basic resources and biological ecosystems.

The youngest and most remarkable member of this research team is Dayana Hassani. She is a Senior Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands. She has published numerous articles in top-tier ISI journals with the highest impact factors globally.

This young Iranian scientist, who has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure focused on comprehensive study and research, along with deep connections with national universities, professors, and other international scientific centers, is now recognized by the China Association of Elites. Among the distinct qualities of this young genius of our country is her continuous, active, and intelligent pursuit of discovering, interpreting, and revisiting certain phenomena, events, and behaviors to find scientific and technological solutions. We wish her continued success and the pride of our beloved Iran.