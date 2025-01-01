Report: Middle East and North Africa facing escalating HIV epidemic

Shafaqna English- A new report from Frontline AIDS finds that HIV cases in the Middle East and North Africa have surged by 116 percent since 2010 amid forced displacement and ongoing conflicts in the region.

Frontline AIDS, a global organisation, has analysed HIV prevention and response strategies in its Prevention and Accountability Report for the Middle East and North Africa, finding that across Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia cases have risen by 116 percent since 2010, compared to a 39 percent decrease in new infections globally over the same period.

In Egypt alone, the report found that cases have jumped by 609 percent since 2010.

The surge has occurred against a backdrop of instability in the region, including ongoing conflicts, forced displacement, and humanitarian crises that undermine governance, damage public infrastructure, and disrupt public health services.

Source: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com