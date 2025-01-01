Over 700 people convert to Islam in Kuwait during Ramadan 2025

Shafaqna English-During Ramadan 2025, Kuwait announced that approximately 730 individuals, comprising both men and women from diverse nationalities, had convertedto Islam.
This figure represents the highest number of conversions recorded in the past seven years, Arab Times reported on Thursday.
Ammar Al-Kandari, the Director General of the Committee for Introduction to Islam, attributed this achievement to the grace of God and the tireless efforts of 78 dedicated male and female preachers.
He highlighted the role of the “Change Their Lives” campaign, initiated by the committee, in introducing non-Muslims to the teachings of Islam during Ramadan.
The campaign reportedly included various activities aimed at spreading awareness, such as lectures and the distribution of informational materials.
Source: IQNA