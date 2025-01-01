UNRWA: Israel using food as weapons in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel is using food and humanitarian aid as weapons in the Gaza war, the chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said.

Philippe Lazzarini on Thursday voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza, where Israel continues its blockade and aggressive actions against the population.

“Hunger & desperation spread as food & relief assistance are being weaponized,” Lazzarini said in a statement.

“It’s been over a month of total siege. The Israeli authorities continue to ban the entry of basics: food, medicine, fuel: a collective punishment,” he added.

He further said that “it’s a symptom of a breakdown of civil order” due to the ongoing siege.

The agency chief emphasized that Palestinians in Gaza are “exhausted as they continue to be locked up in a tiny piece of land,” emphasizing that “aid must be allowed in and the siege must be lifted.”

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza’s border crossings to humanitarian, relief, and medical supplies, leading to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, as confirmed by local government and human rights reports.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

