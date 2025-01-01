France: Muslim athletes outraged by bill to ban hijab in sports

Shafaqna English- The lower house of parliament in France is due to vote on a bill widely condemned by Muslim athletes and human rights advocates as Islamophobic. If adopted, the legislation would bar Muslim women who wear the hijab from competing in sports at any level.

The so-called “law on secularism in sport” was first adopted by the Senate, the upper house of parliament, in February.

It prohibits “the wearing of any sign or clothing that ostentatiously displays political or religious affiliation” during all sports competitions, excludes any use of sports equipment made available by a local authority to practice a religion, and imposes “respect for the principles of public service neutrality and secularism” in swimming pools.

Source: Middle East Eye

