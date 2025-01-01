US airstrikes destroy water source for 50000 Yemenis

Shafaqna English- At least 50,000 people were left without water in western Yemen after a US air strike hit a drinking water tank in the coastal Hudaydah province.

The group’s Al-Masirah TV said the attack targeted the water tank in Al-Sanif village and damaged a water facility in the Mansouriyah district of Hudaydah, disrupting the water supply to over 50,000 people across eight rural villages.

The outlet aired footage showing the aftermath of the attack on the water facility.

Source: Middle East Monitor

