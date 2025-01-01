OCHA: Nearly 280,000 residents of Gaza displaced since March 18

“More displacement orders were issued, again forcing people to flee in search of safety,” the OCHA report reads. As of April 2, “some 280,000 people are estimated to have been newly displaced since the intensification of hostilities on March 18,” OCHA specified.

“Increasing numbers of people are moving into the remaining shelters which are already overcrowded,” OCHA stated, drawing attention to the problem of “fleas and mites” and difficulties in ensuring proper hygienic conditions in shelters due to the “lack of necessary materials available in Gaza to implement vector control measures” for infections. According to the report, “the UN and its humanitarian partners continue to respond to the immense needs of the population as the conditions allow.”

OCHA stressed that the blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid and essential goods announced on March 2 is “depriving the population of the basics for survival. ” It called for “the immediate reopening of the crossings for the cargo and humanitarian aid to be allowed to enter Gaza.”