English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

OCHA: Nearly 280,000 residents of Gaza displaced since March 18

0

Shafaqna English- About 280,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since Israel resumed hostilities in the enclave on March 18, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

“More displacement orders were issued, again forcing people to flee in search of safety,” the OCHA report reads. As of April 2, “some 280,000 people are estimated to have been newly displaced since the intensification of hostilities on March 18,” OCHA specified.

“Increasing numbers of people are moving into the remaining shelters which are already overcrowded,” OCHA stated, drawing attention to the problem of “fleas and mites” and difficulties in ensuring proper hygienic conditions in shelters due to the “lack of necessary materials available in Gaza to implement vector control measures” for infections. According to the report, “the UN and its humanitarian partners continue to respond to the immense needs of the population as the conditions allow.”

OCHA stressed that the blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid and essential goods announced on March 2 is “depriving the population of the basics for survival. ” It called for “the immediate reopening of the crossings for the cargo and humanitarian aid to be allowed to enter Gaza.”

Source:TASS

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WFP: Only 2 Weeks of Food Remaining in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

UN to reduce staff in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

WFP warns less than two weeks of food stocks left in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza: New polio campaign to vaccinate 600,000 children

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Over 70 civil rights groups expressed “deep concern” about Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

nasibeh yazdani

OCHA highlighted heightened risks faced by conflict-affected communities

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.