Iraq ranked 12th in Arab world and 93rd globally in 2025 average IQ rankings

Shafaqna English- Iraq ranked 12th in Arab world and 93rd globally in the 2025 average intelligence quotient (IQ) rankings,according to a report by the International IQ Test.

East Asian countries continue to top the worldwide IQ rankings, according to the survey, while North America, Europe, West Asia, Oceania, and North Africa have intelligence ratings that are around average for the world, Shafaq News reported.

China ranked first in the world with an average intelligence score of 107.19, followed by South Korea (106.43), Japan (106.4), Iran (106.3), Singapore (105.14), and Russia (103.16). Benin, Gabon, and Angola were at the bottom of the list.

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com